News

Delta 2023: Ogboru, Omo-Agege at ‘war’ over step-down merger

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A fresh crisis has erupted between the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ogboru and his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, over a controversial step down merger ahead of 2023. Ogboru, who said he had defeated Omo-Agege in governorship contest twice with wide margins, warned him to desist from misguided politics of dissuading the interest of his loyal supporters. He expressed dismay that Omo-Agege allegedly sponsored one Mr. Pius Uti in an article to write that he has agreed to step down for APC’s interest in the 2023 election. He urged Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, to maintain his lane in the build up to the 2023 general election as he would do what is best for APGA and his teeming followers to win Delta State governorship election next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mass evacuations as largest US fire burns 300,000 acres

Posted on Author Reporter

  In the US state of Oregon, the nation’s largest active wildfire has burned through more than 300,000 acres, prompting thousands of evacuations. Over 2,000 fire-fighters are tackling the so-called Bootleg Fire – one of the largest blazes in Oregon’s history, reports the BBC. Since starting on July 6, it has already scorched an area […]
News

Mother stabs 17-year-old daughter to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A 45-year-old woman, Kafayat Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating and stabbing her 17-year-old daughter, Ayomide Adekoya, to death.   The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, allegedly locked the victim up, beat and stabbed her in the chest with […]
News Top Stories

APC: Presidential ticket divides NWC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to be divided over Presidential aspirants and the mode for the primary. While some of the NWC members in support of the aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are for indirect primaries; those in support of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica