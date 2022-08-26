Delta 2023: Ogboru, Omo-Agege at ‘war’ over step-down merger

A fresh crisis has erupted between the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ogboru and his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, over a controversial step down merger ahead of 2023. Ogboru, who said he had defeated Omo-Agege in governorship contest twice with wide margins, warned him to desist from misguided politics of dissuading the interest of his loyal supporters. He expressed dismay that Omo-Agege allegedly sponsored one Mr. Pius Uti in an article to write that he has agreed to step down for APC’s interest in the 2023 election. He urged Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, to maintain his lane in the build up to the 2023 general election as he would do what is best for APGA and his teeming followers to win Delta State governorship election next year.

