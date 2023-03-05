News

Delta 2023: Ogboru, Omo-Agege scout for ‘Obidients’

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Delta State, the ‘Obidient’ revolution has assumed a new twist between the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the two arch-rivals parties have spread out their dragnets to annex the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Parry (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to their campaign trains. The governorship candidate of the SDP in the state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, and his counterpart in APC, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, were in Asaba, Oshimili South, where Obi scored the highest votes of over 40,000 to scan for votes. Gbagi and Omo-Agege besieged the capital city with hundreds of their supporters, wooing Obi’s teeming supporters to vote their parties to oust the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Gbagi, who met with his supporters and loyalists of Obi at Umuezei-Square in Asaba, begged them to help him to end PDP’s age-long ineptitude in the state. He said: “There is emergency in Delta State. Clap for the Obidients! For the first time, the church chested out against bad governance. They took PDP and APC money and voted against them. It is your stolen money you have taken. “I will alternate Onitsha market in Asaba and revive the Asaba Textile Mill to generate employment.

I will declare free education to university levels. I will convert the lands in Isoko to rice mills with my entrepreneurial spirit. Our hospitals will function optimally.” While he lamented that when CAN and PFN invited all the governorship candidates in the state, he was the only one in attendance. “PFN invited us one after the other. One of us said: ‘I am an Egbe worshipper.

I can’t kneel down before any other altar’. The governorship candidate of PDP never attended any primary school in the world. If over 90 per cent of the people in Delta are Christians, then the votes are in the hand of Christians. Please, give me”, he said. While he said successive administrations in the state have mismanaged all business developments in the state and using the allocations and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to bribe the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies, Omo-Agege, declared warfare against PDP. “We have succeeded in the first gas during the presidential election.

Let us come together and chase away our common enemy. Let us together reject the afflictions of PDP. Vote me for pensioners to be paid their gratuities. Discounted school fees will be paid at universities and constant electricities will be. “Convert your votes in Labour Party to Omo-Agege. I know what Obidients want. I will run a participatory government with you. Finish the good work you have started. The wounded lion has started to run helter-skelter and begging for votes. Don’t listen to them.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps, others stranded at Kano airport

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of the House of Representatives in the National Assembly were yesterday left stranded at the Kano International Airport by Azman Airline without anyone attending to them. The lawmakers boarded Azman Airline for an official assignment with the committee on petroleum (upstream) and Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and waited for hours unattended to for […]
News

Senate wants N9.2bn NASS renovation project prioritised

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to ensure that the renovation of the National Assembly Complex was treated as a priority project in the implementation of the 2021 Budget. The committee has also charged the FCTA to ensure the extension of the railway services beyond […]
News

2023: British High Commissioner calls for better election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called for a better election in 2023, stressing that the election would bring the world’s spotlight on the country. Laing, who spoke yesterday after a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, called for concerted efforts to improve the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica