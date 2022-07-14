Delta 2023: Orubebe emerges Omo-Agege’s Campaign DG

The Deputy Senate President and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday picked the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe as the Director- General of his Campaign Organisation.

This came few hours after the governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Kenneth Gbagi and his counterpart in the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Immanuel Edijala selected Mrs. Oshilim Ishioma Rosemary and Bishop Ndidi Umerah, respectively as their running mates. Orubebe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC last week to clinch the appointment. While Rosemary is a Data Sales Consultant with MTN; Ndidi, who hails from Ibusa in Oshimili North is a Bishop of the Living Word Faith Fellowship Centre, Kubwa in Abuja and founder of Radiant Women Foundation.

