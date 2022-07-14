News

Delta 2023: Orubebe emerges Omo-Agege’s Campaign DG

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Deputy Senate President and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday picked the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe as the Director- General of his Campaign Organisation.

This came few hours after the governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Kenneth Gbagi and his counterpart in the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Immanuel Edijala selected Mrs. Oshilim Ishioma Rosemary and Bishop Ndidi Umerah, respectively as their running mates. Orubebe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC last week to clinch the appointment. While Rosemary is a Data Sales Consultant with MTN; Ndidi, who hails from Ibusa in Oshimili North is a Bishop of the Living Word Faith Fellowship Centre, Kubwa in Abuja and founder of Radiant Women Foundation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA reminds council chairmen of statutory allocation for devt

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has once again challenged the Area Councils chairmen to justify the statutory allocation they get on a monthly basis by embarking on developmental projects within their domain.   The Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Ibrahim Dantsoho, who disclosed this at the weekend, said the efforts already being made […]
News

Stakeholders appraise developments in the Humanitarian affairs ministry.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since 2019 when the Federal Government announced the creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, a lot has been said and written about the efforts of the Ministry in cushioning the effects of hardship following prevailing humanitarian situations and social challenges in the country. The Ministry was mandated to […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Okonkwo emerges ZLP candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo as emerged candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.   Okonkwo had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in protest against the outcome of the party’s primary election, which has become the subject of litigation.   Two candidates – Valentine Ozigbo and Ugochukwu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica