Delta 2023: PDP, APC trade words over Okowa’s successor

War of words broke out yesterday in the camp of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is APC governorship candidate, and the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the PDP flag bearer. Omo-Agege’s Director of Communication, Mr Ima Niboro, had taunted Oborevwori over his Appeal Court victory and described him as a “failed former presidential spokesman”. Omo-Agege, through Niboro, had said with the in-house certificate forgeries rocking PDP in the state, and hanging on the neck of Oborevwori, the electorates would not make the mistake of casting their votes for a person without moral probity. Responding, the PDP said Omo-Agege’s ‘latest rant’ was a clear indication that he has been suffering from delusions of grandeur and a confirmation that his worst fear is coming to pass. Oborevwori, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, backed by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Chief Michael Osuoza, said the restoration of Oborevwori’s mandate by the Court of Appeal has sent panic to APC supporters.

 

