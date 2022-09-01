Delta 2023: PDP, APC trade words over Okowa’s successor

War of words broke out yesterday in the camp of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is APC governorship candidate, and the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the PDP flag bearer. Omo-Agege’s Director of Communication, Mr Ima Niboro, had taunted Oborevwori over his Appeal Court victory and described him as a “failed former presidential spokesman”. Omo-Agege, through Niboro, had said with the in-house certificate forgeries rocking PDP in the state, and hanging on the neck of Oborevwori, the electorates would not make the mistake of casting their votes for a person without moral probity. Responding, the PDP said Omo-Agege’s ‘latest rant’ was a clear indication that he has been suffering from delusions of grandeur and a confirmation that his worst fear is coming to pass. Oborevwori, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, backed by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Chief Michael Osuoza, said the restoration of Oborevwori’s mandate by the Court of Appeal has sent panic to APC supporters.
Healthcare delivery: Abiodun seeks stronger synergy between FG, Ogun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for a stronger synergy between the federal and state governments particularly in the area of provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Abiodun made this call when the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the […]
Osinbajo, Atiku, Alaafin, Ooni, Sultan, others shower encomiums on Olubadan
Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was yesterday literally shut down in honour of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun, Alli Okuumade II, in celebration of the new installed Olubadan amidst colours and celebration by the people and visitors from all strata, with the Vice President, Professor Yemi […]
Nwajuiba joins 2023 presidential race, begs ASUU to call off strike
The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwajuiba, while accepting the presidential form purchased for N100 million by a coalition of youths from across the six geopolitical zones under Project Nigeria Group (PNG) yesterday in Abuja, noted that it […]
