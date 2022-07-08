Delta 2023: PDP urges calm over Oborevwori’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has rekindled the hope of its supporters over the disqualification of its governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, by the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the chance of upturning it at the Court of Appeal. The Federal High Court had declared Oborevwori as not qualified to be the party’s governorship flag bearer in the 2023 general elections. The state Publicity Secre-tary of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, tagged: “Delta 2023: Abuja Federal High Court ruling, Delta PDP calls for calm’, said the party had officially received the judgement on the grounds of discrepancies in his documents.

