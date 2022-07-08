News

Delta 2023: PDP urges calm over Oborevwori’s sack

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has rekindled the hope of its supporters over the disqualification of its governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, by the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the chance of upturning it at the Court of Appeal. The Federal High Court had declared Oborevwori as not qualified to be the party’s governorship flag bearer in the 2023 general elections. The state Publicity Secre-tary of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, tagged: “Delta 2023: Abuja Federal High Court ruling, Delta PDP calls for calm’, said the party had officially received the judgement on the grounds of discrepancies in his documents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WAEC: We spent N1.5bn to conduct 2020 WASSCE

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

TheWest AfricaExaminations Council(WAEC), yesterday claimed it spent over N1.5 billion to conduct the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE). The Head, WAEC National Office in Nigeria, Mr. Areghan Patrick, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, said over 1.5 million […]
News

Innoson boss celebrates 60th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The CEO of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma(OFR) and the manufacturer of Nigeria’s only indigenous car, yesterday celebrated his 60th birthday, in Nnewi, the manufacturing city of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.   Speaking with newsmen during the event, Chief Chukwuma, thanked God for his favours and for giving him the grace to reach the […]
News

Again, FG asks NARD to suspend industrial strike actions

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ihanire, has again called on the Nigeria Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to suspend its nationwide industrial strike which has entered its 53 days today. The minister made the call during the 41st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) held at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica