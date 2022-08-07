Delta 2023: PDP’s destructive power play

The campaign slogan of the Peoples Democratic Party ‘PDP !!! Power to the People’ is at a crossroad in the Delta State. The destiny of the party in the Big Heart state, is hanging in the balance. The party has played into the hands of the judiciary, and as it is now, only it can decide the fate of the party in the state for the 2023 governorship election.

The morale of its teaming supporters in the state, is now at a lower ebb. It is highly skeptical among political analysts if anybody can bring the party face to face with peace and lead it to conquer the fortress of the destructive power play among the political juggernauts, and which is fast tearing the party apart in the state.

There is no gainsaying that the unfolding politics in the state ahead of 2023 has assumed a dangerous dimension, and if care is not taking, ‘to your tent, oh Israel’ may the become the singsong of the power brokers in the three senatorial districts of the state in both the ruling party and it rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori has since taken his destiny in his hand, having failed to impose his preferred candidate, Olorogun David Edevbie, who dragged the winner of the party primary election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the incumbent Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, to court over certificate forgery, his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has maintained a ‘sit-down-look sit-at-home’ over the hitech politics surrounding the ‘anointed’ candidate of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to succeed him in 2023.

Over this same reason, one of the founding fathers of the party and a former Minister of State Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, a 2023 governorship aspirant of the party, dumped the PDP a day to the primary election, having alleged foul play by Governor Okowa, and became the governorship flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state. He will drag votes with the party he claimed to have joined hands to form during the advent of democracy in 1999.

The Senator, representing Delta South, Chief James Manager, also a 2023 governorship aspirant, staged a walkout of the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium venue of the primary election, having sensed a fraud in the exercise, is seriously aggrieved. The Senator has this to say of the party, “PDP is gradually sinking low in Delta state and may drown if quick action is not taken.” Besides Gbagi, the Senator, representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi has since the internal wrangling within the party.

He joined forces with the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo Agege, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He will be contesting to retain his seat with an APC ticket. As if that was not enough, Omo-Agege has again captured the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the state’s Assembly, a 41 year old Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, who is now his governorship running mate.

As Ibori, Uduaghan and Manager, who is representing the militant axis of the state have maintained a social distancing posture from any political functions in the state, APC said the state is up for grabs next year. But Governor Okowa has told those that care to listen at different fora that “the party is intact.” He maintained that “it is an undivided family”, adding that ” whatever anybody is seeing now, is politics of interest.”

For pundits however, the umbrella party is turning into shred with its components finding soft landing in opposition parties. However, the proponents of the Movement for Stronger Delta (MSD) said the war in the party was a scripted subterfuge and the covert work of anti-PDP forces and agenda of an unscrupulous clique to keep the party in perpetual hegemony.

The group said they have watched and followed with anger and trepidation, the frenetic, devious, diabolical desperation, which has consumed a particular clique of PDP, from the moment the name of Oborevwori was introduced into the gubernatorial race.

This is coming from the group as two governorship candidates, that is, Edevbie and Oborevwori, are laying claim to the flag of the party. Oborevwori won the primary election but Edevbie sought redress in court and the electoral victory was upturned. Presently, the judgement in Edevbie’s favour is subsisting.

To the effect, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kept distanced itself from the internal wrangling of the party by refusing to recognize any candidate on its server pending the determination of the appeal application filed by Oborevwori, on nine grounds, through his legal team, led by Joe Agi (SAN) against Edevbie’s judgement.

This implies that, if the matter continues to linger against the August 12 Electoral Act deadline, the party may not have a candidate for the election next year and lose its age-long grip on the governorship seat of the state. No wonder, a lawyer and public analyst, Mr Liborous Oshoma said ‘INEC is acting like an interested party in Delta State by not obeying the subsisting court which disqualified Oborevwori and passed judgement in favour of Edevbie.’

For now, APC is jubilating and saying ‘the state is a low-changing-fruit in 2023.’ Hon Julius Akpovoka, Director of Operations, David Edevbie Campaign Organization, said the problems with Oborevwori’s camp of the party was that, the referee (referring to INEC) has not blown the whistle, they have started playing ball. He those that sued Oborevwori before the primary election could not get victory because the offense of forgery had not.been committed, but that Edevbie, who participated in the election, filed as a participant, hence he got it right.

He however sounded like Governor Okowa when he said, “whether you are Oborevwori or Edevbie supporters, we are all PDP. We will reach out and reconcile when the chips are down. If you are for Oborevwori, as soon as the table turned, as a loyal member of the party, who knows that the party is supreme, you will file behind Edevbie.”

He said even if the matter goes to the Supreme Court, since the fact of forgery is glaring, what the lower court has pronounced will be reemphasized. Unperturbed, the Movement for Stronger Delta said the undeniably unholy alliance of some disgruntled elements within the party with the main opposition APC in the state will fail.

According to the group, the opprobrious campaign with a dedicated manipulative salvo on Governor Okowa, which was anchored on deliberately provocative misinformation, tailored toward invoking ethnic political tensions and conflicts, over the destination of the next governorship candidate of the PDP, has crashed.

“Fortunately, and as it always has been, with everything that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has placed in the hands of God, the most popular and capable aspirant, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori emerged as the PDP Guber Candidate, the destination was Delta Central as had been canvassed by many, who rightly advocated for equity in the conventional power rotation arrangement which existed in the PDP and the entire primaries to the glory of God, had ended in praise for the party and for the majority of Deltans.

“But this particular clique in the PDP, which struts around in PDP ranks, with egocentric aloofness and a misplaced, delusional, and self-preserving entitlement mentality, will not rest on its dark, determined motivation of haranguing of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori out of contention”, the group wrote.

The group lamented that the opposition with PDP started with initial bogus efforts, with their hellish conjectures from the spiral imaginations of mischief-makers.

“In their misguided foray for ephemeral political power, couched in a phony investigation of ‘two’ of the Delta PDP guber aspirants, which they claimed were sponsored by the Deputy Senate President and the head of Delta political opposition, Ovie Omo- Agege, in PDP.

“Although, Omo-Agege vehemently denied sponsoring such investigation, the unhidden intention of the report, which discovered the now contentious ‘discrepancies’ in documents, was to disqualify Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori either at the Screening Committee stage or by the Party’s Appeals panel and when all these failed, they resorted to wild and dangerous allegations that the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, had been bribed.

“Yet, this clique, in their puerile endeavour and unscrupulous irresponsibility, both to the PDP and to Deltans, proceeded to the Federal High Court, where they bombarded the Court with an avalanche of about eleven cases, all against Sheriff and having lost almost all of them on the grounds of lack of locus, they finally got some hope on Thursday, July 7, 2022, when Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, upheld their case and disqualified Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the PDP Guber Candidate, going into the 2023 elections.”

Hence, MSD enumerated a number of irrefutable observations for proper perspective record purposes. Firstly, the group said “if Edevbie is half as smart and clever as his image laundering publicists want us to believe, then he would have known, before going to Court, that his entire case is predicated on Section 29 (5&6) of the amended Electoral Law, 2022, which deals with “Submission of list of candidates and their affidavits by political parties.”

“But to make the matter clearer, Section 29(5) states: “Any aspirant who participated in the primaries of his political party who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by his political party’s candidate in the affidavit or any document submitted by that candidate in relation to his constitutional requirements to contest the election is false, may file a suit at the Federal High Court against that candidate seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit is false.

“Section 29(6) states: “Where the Court determines that any of the information contained in the affidavit is false only as it relates to constitutional requirements of eligibility, the Court shall issue an order disqualifying the candidate and the sponsoring political party and then declare the candidate with the second-highest number of valid votes and who satisfies the constitutional requirement as the winner of the election.”

The group said in order words, the import of Section 29(6) suggests that it can only be invoked for the substantive election and not the primaries.

Therefore, if the PDP wins the Delta 2023 Governorship election and Edevbie, who took part in the Delta PDP governorship primaries (as stipulated by the Electoral Act) proceeds to challenge in court, the eligibility of the party’s candidate to contest and win, then not only will the candidate be disqualified but the Court shall issue an order also disqualifying the sponsoring political party and then declare the candidate with the second-highest number of valid votes and who satisfies the constitutional requirement as the winner of the election, which in that case, will be the opposition.

“Of course Section 29(8) provides the icing when it further states that:

“A political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualification stipulated in this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10,000,000 This is double jeopardy. “So, the question now is, why will Edevbie, knowing the huge implications of this section of the Electoral Act to the PDP, still proceed with his action to go to court. Or did he read the Electoral Act upside down?

Otherwise, is his legal action, knowing what the Electoral Act says, not tantamount to seeking to disqualify his own political party from the election, thus paving the way for the opposition to claim an undeserved and unmerited victory at the polls?

Is his action not a deliberate anti-PDP strategy, especially against the backdrop that the PDP is also joined as a defendant in the case and the partyu will be the greatest loser if this plot succeeds?

The group expressed unshakable faith in the judiciary and maintained unwavering in its conviction that in the end, justice will be served by the Court of Appeal both in the spirit and the letter of the law in favour of Oborevwori.

However, the hearing of Oborevwori’s appeal on Monday, August 1, in Abuja could not yield the expected result as the appellate court ordered substituted service on Edevbie, who has not been lawfully serve and adjourned till August 8, so as to enable Oborevwori’s Counsel, Ekeme Ohwovoriole (SAN) to file and move motion to abridge time and accelerate the hearing of the Appeal.

Subsequently, the Court ordered the Bailiff to serve all the processes on Edevbie, by August 2, at his last known residence at Afiesere Community in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

This happened as litigation of party, challenging the ruling and orders of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, which disqualified Oborevwori also came up. In the suit, PDP insisted via the Appeal that it “conducted a valid governorship primary election, wherein Oborevwori emerged victorious and was validly nominated.

Both Ohwovoriole, (SAN) and Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) appeared for Oborevwori. Justice Okon Abang of Federal High Court sitting in Warri, urged all parties in the matter to maintain the status quo of INEC’s position on the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Communications, Barr Fred Latimore has said, “Edevbie can no longer be unnecessarily desperate. He has to go through the entire legal process up to the Supreme Court, if the need arises.”

He maintained that since PDP had insisted that Edevbie was not and cannot be the candidate of the party in Delta, he has to shift ground for “Oborevwori, who possesses an astonishing political profile.”

