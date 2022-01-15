News

Delta 2023: Support Augoye for good governance, says Liaison group

Less than fifteen (15) months to next year general elections, the Augoye Liaison group has called on Deltans to support Chief James Augoye in order to actualize his governorship ambition to rule the state. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri, the pressure group, led by Hon. Murphy Oleju and Frank Onome Ovie, Director – General and programme Director of the group, called on Deltans to support the aspirant, whose objective is to further transform the state. “No doubt, Augoye has the pedigree to make Delta one of the best and most developed states.

We don’t need any magician, fortune teller to tell how Chief Auguoye will vastly improve the lots of the state,” Oleju said. According to him, the taste of the pudding is in the eating and PDP, being the most organized and biggest party in West Africa will continue to meet with the yearning, objective and aspiration of the people.

 

