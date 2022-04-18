Metro & Crime

Delta 2023: Uba visits APC leader, Emerhor

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Delta 2023: Uba visits APC leader, Emerhor

 

In continuation of his consultations in his bid to  become the  governor of  Delta State in 2023, Chief Amb Uba  Michael recently paid a visit to one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

The visit, which was at the country home of Emerhor,  is part of Uba’s move to carry party stalwarts in the state along as the general elections is fast approaching.

After the meeting Uba said:  “I came to meet one our great leaders in the party and in the state to tell him about my intentions and the plans I have for our dear state, if elected into office.

“Delta State has not lived up to its potentials considering the human and natural resources in it. So the APC will correct some of these and set the state of a path of reinvention.

“We need to reinvent ourselves as a state as we cannot continue doing things the same old ways and expect different results.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Robbers stab 35-year-old man to death, steal phone

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Victim’s wedding fixed for next year –Cousin   Armed robbers yesterday stabbed a 35-yearold man to death at the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State.   The robbers reportedly murdered the victim, Adeniji Samson, for refusing to release his phone to them.   It was learnt that Samson was about 6am at Rogo bus stop, while […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers Police arrest 2 suspects for snatching of Keke NAPEP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbery suspects that specialises in dispossessing drivers of their tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP.   The suspects one Steve Green, 38 and Adaugo Darlington, a female who usually pretend to be pregnant to attract sympathy, operate by posing as passengers before launching attack against […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Police declare female officer missing after attack on station by gunmen

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday declared a policewoman missing after gunmen attacked Umulokpa Police Division in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. The command confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified female officer has been unaccounted for following the attack that took place on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The armoury of the division was emptied […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica