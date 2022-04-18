Delta 2023: Uba visits APC leader, Emerhor

In continuation of his consultations in his bid to become the governor of Delta State in 2023, Chief Amb Uba Michael recently paid a visit to one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

The visit, which was at the country home of Emerhor, is part of Uba’s move to carry party stalwarts in the state along as the general elections is fast approaching.

After the meeting Uba said: “I came to meet one our great leaders in the party and in the state to tell him about my intentions and the plans I have for our dear state, if elected into office.

“Delta State has not lived up to its potentials considering the human and natural resources in it. So the APC will correct some of these and set the state of a path of reinvention.

“We need to reinvent ourselves as a state as we cannot continue doing things the same old ways and expect different results.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...