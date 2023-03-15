Delta 2023: ZLP Guber Candidate Steps Down For PDP

The gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State, Comrade Emmanuel Okoh has stepped down for the candidate of the People”s Democratic Party (PDP), Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori ahead of Saturday’s election.

Okoh who spoke on Wednesday said his move was borne out of his desire for a more stronger Delta, in continuation of the giant strides of the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Detials later…..

