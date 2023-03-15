2023 Elections Politics

Delta 2023: ZLP Guber Candidate Steps Down For PDP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State, Comrade Emmanuel Okoh has stepped down for the candidate of the People”s Democratic Party (PDP), Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori ahead of Saturday’s election.

Okoh who spoke on Wednesday said his move was borne out of his desire for a more stronger Delta, in continuation of the giant strides of the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Detials later…..

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obasanjo Applauds Use Of BVAS

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has applauded the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for accreditation and voting. Obasanjo spoke in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 2, Ward 11 located at Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori area of Abeokuta, […]
Politics

APC Presidential Primary: Winners and losers

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZUGWU

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already on a journey to swiftly put its house in order, after the outcome of yesterday’s presidential primary, there are still heroes and villains from the contest and both are not hard to identify. WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZUGWU pick out some of the winners and losers after […]
Politics

Edo APC will ‘die’ in 7 days –Chris Nehikhare

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

With just one week to the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Publicity Secretary of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki to win the poll. Excerpts… The election in Edo State is a few days away, how is the campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica