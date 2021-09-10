Delta 2023: ‘Zoning of governorship seat’ll entrench peace

Political leaders in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have stated that zoning of the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections would go a long way in bringing about unity and peace to the polity of the state. They disclosed this when members of the DC-23 paid a consultation visit to the political leaders at the residence of Chief Godswill Obielum in Asaba, the state capital. On behalf of the leaders, Obielum said zoning would bring about peace and unity if properly adhered to. , even as he expressed happiness over the ongoing lobby of the DC-23, which he said was in the right direction. He, however, added: “There is a need to begin the zoning now. We the people of Delta North have already keyed into the zoning arrangements and that is why no one is contesting for governorship from the North.

“It is all the handiwork of our leader, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is leading us in the right direction. It is the governor that will tell us where to go. When he says it is Delta Central, we have no objection. “So, I urge leaders and members of the DC-23 to liaise and talk with the governor to enable him to do your biddings.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori stated that the body was a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in the Delta Central Senatorial District to lobby support for the governorship seat for the district in the 2023 general elections. He noted that the DC- 23 was not different from the G-3 of the Delta South Senatorial District that was formed to drive the process of election of the immediate the past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the Anioma Agenda that was also initiated in 2014 to propel the process of election of the current governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

