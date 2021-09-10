News

Delta 2023: ‘Zoning of governorship seat’ll entrench peace

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

Political leaders in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have stated that zoning of the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections would go a long way in bringing about unity and peace to the polity of the state. They disclosed this when members of the DC-23 paid a consultation visit to the political leaders at the residence of Chief Godswill Obielum in Asaba, the state capital. On behalf of the leaders, Obielum said zoning would bring about peace and unity if properly adhered to. , even as he expressed happiness over the ongoing lobby of the DC-23, which he said was in the right direction. He, however, added: “There is a need to begin the zoning now. We the people of Delta North have already keyed into the zoning arrangements and that is why no one is contesting for governorship from the North.

“It is all the handiwork of our leader, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is leading us in the right direction. It is the governor that will tell us where to go. When he says it is Delta Central, we have no objection. “So, I urge leaders and members of the DC-23 to liaise and talk with the governor to enable him to do your biddings.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori stated that the body was a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in the Delta Central Senatorial District to lobby support for the governorship seat for the district in the 2023 general elections. He noted that the DC- 23 was not different from the G-3 of the Delta South Senatorial District that was formed to drive the process of election of the immediate the past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the Anioma Agenda that was also initiated in 2014 to propel the process of election of the current governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]
News

Nigeria in most difficult moment, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Nigeria is in its most difficult moments. Okorocha, who spoke yesterday in Abuja when some youths visited him, said while other countries were planning to go to the moon, Nigeria is chasing herdsmen with AK-47. The former governor […]
News

Ward Congress: Why Ondo APC adopted consensus process, by Isiaka

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Chairman of the Ondo State Ward Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Isiaka, yesterday disclosed that the party in the state had adopted consensus mode of election before the arrival of the committee from the national level. Isiaka, who stated this while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica