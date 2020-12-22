Delta: 2,302 youths, women, PWDs benefit from empowerment programme

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has empowered over 2,300 youths, women, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the 2019/2020 cycle of the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) in the state.

This was as the governor restated his administration’s determination to empower youth in the state with relevant vocational skills targeted at building a Stronger Delta. He disclosed this yesterday during the official handing over of ‘Starter-Packs’ to the graduates and beneficiaries of the 2019/2020 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) at the Events Centre, Asaba.

Okowa, who said that his administration remained committed to ensuring that more youth and women in the state are gainfully empowered by 2021, however, stressed that the state government recognised the importance of empowerment of youth as leaders of tomorrow, and thus would continue to ensure that no stone is left unturned in that direction.

The governor said: “When wesaidwearebringing prosperity for all Delta people and now we are building for a Stronger Delta, I believe that those who doubted us at the beginning will now have a rethink. “In the last weeks we have been able to organise our youths for empowerment programmes under the COVID- 19 protocols. Just a few days ago, no fewer than 460 women were empowered by the WESAP under the Ministry of Women Affairs.”

