Delta @ 31: God’s supreme ‘ll reign in 2023 –Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday acknowledged that the political atmosphere ahead of 2023 in the state was cloudy but was optimistic that God will surely reign supreme over the choice of his successor.

 

The Governor, who reeled out his giant strides in the last seven years to include urban renewal through infrastructural development, said he will remain focused and determined despite temptations by detractors till May 29, 2023.

 

He said God has properly positioned the state for the leadership of Nigeria, come 2023, hence the project Atiku/Okowa presidential joint ticket should be in the collective interest of the people of the state, irrespective of political affiliation.

 

Governor Okowa, represented by his deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, supported by the wife of the Governor, Dame Edith, during the Thanksgiving celebration at the Government House Chapel in Asaba yesterday prayed that the radical change he had applied to project delivery would be sustained by his successo

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

