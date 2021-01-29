Delta: 74 political parties sue state electoral body over exclusion

No fewer than 74 political parties in Delta State are asking the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) from conducting the March 6, 2021 Local Government Council election in the state over alleged unlawfully exclusion. Towards this end, fears were said to have heightened in the state that the election might be stalled due to the litigation.

In the suit, No: FHC/ ASB/CS/4/21 dated January 15, 2021, the parties jointly sought an order to restrain the electoral umpire from going ahead with the exercise. The aggrieved parties told the court that they were shortchanged on the ballot papers for the election.

In the suit, the Change Advocacy Party (CAP) and 73 others sought an injunction, compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and DSIEC to cancel all the primaries conducted in the state until their parties are included in the ballot.

One of the plaintiffs, Mr. Lucky Dikadi, who is the Chairman of CAP in the state, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said the affected parties approached the court following the refusal of the state government to heed the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeal, Abuja that the parties should be relisted into the ballot. He said: “In the suit, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is listed as the 1st Defendant, while the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) is the 2nd Defendant.

