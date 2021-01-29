News

Delta: 74 political parties sue state electoral body over exclusion

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

No fewer than 74 political parties in Delta State are asking the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) from conducting the March 6, 2021 Local Government Council election in the state over alleged unlawfully exclusion. Towards this end, fears were said to have heightened in the state that the election might be stalled due to the litigation.

In the suit, No: FHC/ ASB/CS/4/21 dated January 15, 2021, the parties jointly sought an order to restrain the electoral umpire from going ahead with the exercise. The aggrieved parties told the court that they were shortchanged on the ballot papers for the election.

In the suit, the Change Advocacy Party (CAP) and 73 others sought an injunction, compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and DSIEC to cancel all the primaries conducted in the state until their parties are included in the ballot.

One of the plaintiffs, Mr. Lucky Dikadi, who is the Chairman of CAP in the state, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said the affected parties approached the court following the refusal of the state government to heed the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeal, Abuja that the parties should be relisted into the ballot. He said: “In the suit, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is listed as the 1st Defendant, while the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) is the 2nd Defendant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICC: Amnesty International, others funding Nigerian CSOs to manufacture fictitious evidence against armed forces – Civil Rights Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amnesty International, Transparency International and other acclaimed international NGOs have conspired with several Civil Society Organisations in the country to fabricate and present false evidence against the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the International Criminal Court, a rights group has said. According to the Civil Rights Advocates of Nigeria (CRAN), both foreign groups have already paid […]
News

Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola, Lawan, Abia leaders for N12bn Ohafia – Arochukwu road 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of the section two of the Ohafia to Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Wednesday approved N12 billion […]
News

Abia LIFE-ND makes strides in 25 communities, revives rural economy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Abia State Project Coordinating Office of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises- Niger Delta LIFE-ND has said it has successfully concluded process of selecting potential incubatees in 25 communities across10 selected local government areas in the state for the initial stage. Project Coordinator LIFE-ND, Dr. Uchenna Onyeizu, made the disclosure in Umuahia, the ABIA State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica