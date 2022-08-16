News Top Stories

Delta adopts FG’s economic framework for N459.2bn 2023 budget

Delta State Government has adopted the macro-economic framework of the Federal Government to prepare its N459.2 billion budget proposal for 2023 fiscal year. The state hinged its stance on the global economic reality which has outwitted cash-flow, caused inflation, ruffled exchange rates and crippled the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of many countries.

 

The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Barry Gbe, supported by his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, during budget defence of his ministry in Asaba yesterday said the state was mindful of the skyrocketing dimension in crude oil prices in drafting the indicative budget.

He said the figure reflects the macro-economic framework of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and it is still subject to change when it will be presented at the state’s executive council and to the House of Assembly for strict adherence to financial probity. He said the upward review of some key projects of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, owing to inflation, was considered in the budget.

 

“The current price of oil stands at 107 per barrel as to 57 dollar per barrel as at 2022. We will organise the budget on a benchmark of 70 dollar per barrel in advent of fall in oil prices,” he said, noting that there would be a drop in  net financing from N46 billion to N15 billion with the aim to reduce commercial debt profile of the state. “We want to pay outstanding loan interest to banks.

 

We do not want to leave a huge debt profile for new administration that will come in by May 2023.”

 

While he said the governor will concentrate on completion of existing proj  ects and may come up with N150 billon supplementary budget before the year runs out, Aniagwu justified the capital and recurrent budget of his ministry, saying: “Because we are in a digital age, new blood and sophisticated minds would be injected into the system by this administration to drive, re-examine and re-engineer journalism practice of the state.”

 

