Delta advancing in education, says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday vowed to embark on massive improvement of the state, especially in the area of education development, insisting that his administration would not derail in making Delta one of the foremost states in the country. Okowa, who made the pledge during the inauguration of Army Day Secondary School in Effurun, however, stressed that edu-cation was the best legacy parents could bequeath to the younger generation.

The governor, however, expressed the readiness of the state government to construct more schools across the 25 local government areas of the state, said: “It is in this wise that we started establishing technical colleges in some parts of the state and we are not going to relent in achieving this laudable feat.”

Okowa, who was accompanied during the commissioning of the school project by his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, further disclosed that Delta State could boast of four universities across the state insisting that educationwouldcontinuetobe one of his administration’s top priorities in the state. According tothegovernor, a lot of massive projects such as drainage systems were constructed across the state, while various developmental programmes were being executed to make Delta proud as one of the best developed states in the country.

He commended the Ovie of Uvwie, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I forsupporting the government in ensuring that peacereignedinhiskingdom. On his part, Governor Ortom, who commissioned the projects, however, lauded GovernorOkowaforhisexemplary effort of pursuing education to the highest standard, saying: “I met Governor Okowa in 2010, when I was the National Auditor of the PDP and I am happy thatheisdoingwell.” The governor added: “I can say without mincing wordsthatthepeopleof Delta State did not make the mistake of electing him as their governor even for the second term and I believe that he will develop the state more than he met it.”

