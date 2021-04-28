News

Delta advancing in education, says Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday vowed to embark on massive improvement of the state, especially in the area of education development, insisting that his administration would not derail in making Delta one of the foremost states in the country. Okowa, who made the pledge during the inauguration of Army Day Secondary School in Effurun, however, stressed that edu-cation was the best legacy parents could bequeath to the younger generation.

The governor, however, expressed the readiness of the state government to construct more schools across the 25 local government areas of the state, said: “It is in this wise that we started establishing technical colleges in some parts of the state and we are not going to relent in achieving this laudable feat.”

Okowa, who was accompanied during the commissioning of the school project by his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, further disclosed that Delta State could boast of four universities across the state insisting that educationwouldcontinuetobe one of his administration’s top priorities in the state. According tothegovernor, a lot of massive projects such as drainage systems were constructed across the state, while various developmental programmes were being executed to make Delta proud as one of the best developed states in the country.

He commended the Ovie of Uvwie, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I forsupporting the government in ensuring that peacereignedinhiskingdom. On his part, Governor Ortom, who commissioned the projects, however, lauded GovernorOkowaforhisexemplary effort of pursuing education to the highest standard, saying: “I met Governor Okowa in 2010, when I was the National Auditor of the PDP and I am happy thatheisdoingwell.” The governor added: “I can say without mincing wordsthatthepeopleof Delta State did not make the mistake of electing him as their governor even for the second term and I believe that he will develop the state more than he met it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: Amnesty raises alarm over ‘escalating attacks’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rights group Amnesty International has raised concern about “escalating violence” in Nigeria against the #EndSars protest movement. Armed thugs had attacked protesters at the headquarters of the central bank in the capital, Abuja, it said. For their part, police accused people “posing” as protesters of looting weapons, and torching police buildings in southern Edo […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: IGP asks AIGs, CPs to immediately restore order nationwide    

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the immediate deployment operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest. The IGP, who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, asked all police heads to immediately restore order. There have been looting of property and vandalisation of public assets across […]
News

An exclusive interview with leading model Laura Iafrate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The definition and expectations of a model are changing. As beauty is beginning to be rediscovered in our work and character, today’s young models embrace their strengths with joy. Among them is Venezuelan model Laura Iafrate. Q. Can you tell us about yourself? A. My name is Laura Iafrate, and I work as a professional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica