Delta advises students to shun social vices

The Delta State Orientation Bureau has advised students in the state to shun social vices, saying they are capable of undermining their future. Mr Eugene Uzum, the Director- General of the bureau, gave the advice on Monday during a sensitisation advocacy at the Government Model Secondary School, Asaba. Uzum said that social vices such as drug abuse and cultism could jeopardise the chances of students from being successful in their careers and other endeavours. “You should discard the erroneous belief that membership of cult groups bestows special advantages on individuals.

“The unfortunate killings and other dastardly acts committed in the state and beyond can be traced to drug abuse and cultism. “Peoples’ ignorance of the hydraheaded effects of these vices make some people to ruin the future of others in the society,” he said. He said that the bureau intended to nip in the bud incidences of drug abuse and cultism at the lower level of secondary school education before it develops menacingly at the tertiary institutions. “We are at present carrying out this advocacy in 90 schools across the three senatorial zones of the state and intensifying our collaboration with other stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives.

“Secondary school students will be encouraged to form social clubs to exchange ideas on the dangers of these vices,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools to be visited during the two-week advocacy include: West- End Secondary School, St. Patrick’s College, Niger Mixed Secondary School, Asaba , and Okpanam High School.

