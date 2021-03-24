Metro & Crime

Delta agog as Bello, Tambuwal, commission Okowa’s projects

There was an uncommon projects’ commissioning event in Delta State Wednesday as the Governors of Zamfara and Sokoto states, Hon (Dr) Bello Mohammed and Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, respectively joined Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, to inaugurate school and road projects in the state.
Bello, who commissioned the newly built Igumbo-Otiku Secondary School at Boji-Boji Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state, said Okowa has proven his worth through uncommon political will.
He said: “Senator Okowa has demonstrated remarkable strength in providing good governance to his people. It is indeed very commendable. It shows his commitment to people oriented projects.”
While he urged the mammoth crowd of supporters at the event to accord the govemor maximum support, Tambuwal at the commissioning of road dualization projects of the popular Okpanam town and its adjoining streets, said he had never doubted the ability of Okowa to deliver on people-oriented assignments.
Also Commissioned was the Secretariat of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in tbe state built by Governor Okowa.

Our Reporters

