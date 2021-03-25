Delta agog as Matawalle, Tambuwal inaugurate Okowa’s projects

The Delta State capital, Asaba and other towns in the state came alive yesterday as Governors of Zamfara and Sokoto States, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, respectively joined Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to inaugurate a school and road projects in the state. Matawalle, who inaugurated the newly built Igumbo-Otiku Secondary School at Boji- Boji Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state, said Okowa had proven his worth through uncommon political will.

“Senator Okowa has demonstrated remarkable strength in providing good governance to his people. It is indeed very commendable. It shows his commitment to peopleoriented projects,” he said. While he urged the mammoth crowd of supporters at the event to accord the governor maximum support, Governor Tambuwal at the inauguration of road projects of the popular Okpanam town and its adjoining streets, said he had never doubted the ability of Okowa to deliver on people-oriented assignments. Also commissioned was the secretariat of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state built by Governor Okowa. Highly elated Okowa, supported by his Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah and his counterpart in Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said more projects, including the ultramodern state secretariat, would soon be commissioned.

