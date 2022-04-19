Delta Air liquidity rises to $12.8bn, generates $1.8bn cash flow

One of the biggest airlines in the world, Delta Airlines, has reported financial results for the March quarter of 2022 and provided its outlook for the June quarter of 2022.

“With a strong rebound in demand as omicron faded, we returned to profitability in the month of March, producing a solid adjusted operating margin of almost 10 per cent. As our brand preference and demand momentum grows, we are successfully recapturing higher fuel prices, driving our outlook for a 12 per cent to 14 per cent adjusted operating margin and strong free cash flow in the June quarter,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I would like to thank the Delta people, who once again enabled our best-in-class operational performance, provided an unmatched customer experience, and continue to power our industry leadership each and every day,” he added.

The carrier adjusted operating loss of $793 million excludes a net gain of $9 million in its March quarter 2022 Financial Results.

For the same period, pre-tax loss of $1.2 billion with an adjusted pre-tax loss of $1.0 billion, excluding a net expense of $164 million.

Its adjusted operating revenue of $8.2 billion, which excludes third-party refinery sales, was 79 per cent recovered versus the March quarter of 2019 on the capacity that was 83 per cent restored.

Total operating expense of $10.1 billion increased by $679 million compared to the March quarter of 2019.

Also adjusted for costs primarily from third-party refinery sales, a total operating expense of $9.0 billion decreased by $400 million or four per cent in the March quarter of 2022 versus the comparable 2019 period.

The carrier generated $1.8 billion of operating cash flow and $197 million of free cash flow, after investing $1.6 billion into the business, primarily related to aircraft purchases and modifications.

At the end of the March quarter, the company had $12.8 billion in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and undrawn revolving credit facilities.

Looking forward, the airline said it is committed to its aspiration and strategies regarding beliefs, intentions, projections, and goals for the future.

It noted that all forward-looking statements involved a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections, goals, aspirations, commitments, and strategies reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

“These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the material adverse effect that COVID-19 has had on our business; the impact of incurring significant debt in response to the pandemic; failure to comply with the financial and other covenants in our financing agreements; the possible effects of accidents involving our aircraft or aircraft of our airline partners; breaches or lapses in the security of technology systems on which we rely; disruptions in our information technology infrastructure.”

