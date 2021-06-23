News

Delta: Aniagwu, Oboro, 16 others confirmed commissioners

Posted on

Delta State House of Assembly yesterday cleared the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, his counterparts in Finance, Ekenmor Fidelis Tilije and Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, and 15 others as fresh commission-ers for the state.

Their names were said to have been forwarded to the lawmakers last week by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah for screening andconfirmationbytheHouse. The House, it was also learnt, directed the nominees to immediately submit 25 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Clark of the House on or before June 21, and to appear for screening on June 22, 2021.

The former Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga; the Women Affairs, Social and Community Development Commissioner, Mrs. FloraAlanta, andhercounterpart in Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, all scaled the hurdle. OntheCommissioners’fresh list, include a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Evelyn Oboro; Jonathan Igworiwoh; Mr. ChurchillAmagada; Mr. John Onyema; Noel Omordon; Mrs. Rose Esenwu and Kate Oniawan, who were said to have been quizzed for several hours. Other former Commissioners that made the list also includeChief ArthurAkpowowo (Urban Renewal), Lawrence Ejiofor (Culture and Tourism) and Mr. Chris Onogba (Environment), who was the Commissioner for BRACED (an acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Edo and Delta) Commission during the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, were said to have been told to take their bow and were confirmed.

Our Reporters

