Delta anti-grazing bill passes second reading

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The bill to ban open grazing across the 25 local government areas of Delta State has scaled through the first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly. The bill, when enacted into law will provide necessary regulations to checkmate livestock grazing, rearing and marketing of animals, as well as to prohibit herdsmen from open grazing and related matters in the state.

However, the Motion backing the bill in the House of Assembly was moved by Hon. Oghenerume Yakubu Reuben, the member representing Ughelli South constituency and it was seconded by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori had slated July 14, 2021 for the second reading of the bill. Meanwhile, at least 17 governors in the Southern states of the country had over two months ago unanimously banned open grazing and rejected unrestricted incursion by herders across the country into the states. The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had received several threats, including the one allegedly pasted round Asaba, Delta State capita metropolis and Agbor town.

