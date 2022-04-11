Delta APC Crisis: Ogboru, 50 elders, supporters mull defection

Dominic Adewole ASABA The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state has assumed a new twist as the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru, has concluded plans to dump the party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This came two days after the elders in Ika Federal Constituency, led by the Delta North Senatorial Chairman of the party, Barr Ifeanyi Williams Agholor and 17 others served quit notice on party.

They gave the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and APC’s National body, a 7-day ultimatum to harmonise the factions in party or risk mass defection.

Ogboru, who holds the highest record of election contention and defection in the state, having crisscrossed five political parties, except the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is defecting with some leaders of the party, especially those that followed him from the Labour Party (LP).

He has not failed to contest any governorship race in the state since the advent of democracy in 1999 but has been losing. Ogboru who is spearheading the defection plans, will contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

