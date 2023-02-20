Delta APC scribe joins PDP, Okowa campaign

The prospect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State yesterday dwindled as the state’s Secretary and Co-Secretary of APC Campaign Council, Nick Ovuakporie, officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Based on this, he has formally joined forces with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to win the presidential and governorship of the state. Nick was a foundation member of APC in the state.

He immediately received his PDP membership card from the chairman of PDP at Oyede Ward 12, Mr. Joel Orute, in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state. The former APC scribe had unofficially dumped APC for PDP during the Atiku-Okowa presidential rally in Asaba with his teeming supporters. He pledged unalloyed support for the success of the PDP at all levels during the forthcoming general elections

