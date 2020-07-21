News

Delta: APC, SDP, workers reject salary cut, old minimum wage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State have rejected the salary reversal for workers from the N30,000 minimum wage to the previous N18,000 wage structure as part of moves to address and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy.

 

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had two days ago, said the allocation to the state from the Federal Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) could not meet the salary payroll and infrastructural development of the state.

 

To stop the governor from retrenching workers, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and JNC in the state, opted for the government to revert to the old minimum wage for workers on Salary Grade Level 07 to 17, while the percentage difference is to be paid after COVID-19  outbreak.

 

But, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Sylvester Imonina, said the slash smacked off the avowed bold idea of economic transformation of the governor, and described the gesture as “demonic”.

 

This came as workers in the state expressed disappointment in the leaders of the organised labour in the state and wondered why they usually failed their ‘next-of-kin’ in union matters.

 

While Imonina accused the Governor Okowa of insensitivity towards the plight of workers, the state Chairman of SDP and Chairman of the Forum of Nigeria SDP chairmen, Ambassador Oke Idawene, however, appealed to the governor to reconsider his stance on the salary cut.

 

Rather, he urged the state government to downsize the line-up capital projects in the 2020 budgetary provision in order for citizens of the state to survive the pandemic.

 

He said: “SDP is appealing to Governor Okowa to set aside his position on workers’ salary cut. Year 2020 is not the best time for Nigerians. It has been survival of the fittest.

 

Attention should be on stomach infrastructure and not salary cut. It is not a year of infrastructural development but sustainability

