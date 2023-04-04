Politics

Delta APC Speaks On Expelling Omo-Agege

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the news making the rounds that the party expelled the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege.

New Telegraph learnt that the Senator was expelled in a letter dated March 31, signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC.

According to the letter, Omo-Agege was expelled for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The statement reads in part, “In accordance [with the] provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.”

It said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s gross misconduct affected the party in the just concluded elections and brought shame and ridicule to the APC.

Reacting to the development, the state chapter of the party urged the party faithful and the general public to disregard as well as ignore the alleged expulsion Omo-Agege, by a faction of the party in the state.

Delta State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie and Secretary, Peter Akarogbe who made the call in a statement issued on Monday evening said the alleged expulsion of Omo-Agege is the handiwork of mischief makers.

Correspondingly, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Mork stated that the party does not recognize the factional executive who announced the purported expulsion.

