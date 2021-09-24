Delta APC warns erring members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has threatened to impose stiffer sanctions on erring members. The party is not happy that the embattled Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr. Elvis Ayomanor, is still parading himself as a member after his expulsion. The party in a statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones Ode-Erue, signed by Nick Ovuakporie, Director of Publicity, yesterday vowed to sustain the enforcement of party discipline against anyone who runs afoul of the provisions of the APC constitution no matter how highly placed. The party stressed that Ayomanor’s term as Deputy Chairman ended with the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole’s National Working Committee (NWC).
