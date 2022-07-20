News

Delta approves N30bn for contracts review, over N15bn new projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Government yesterday approved over N20 billion for upward review of over 15 ongoing projects due to the high cost of construction materials and the economic quagmire of the country. The state said the review became necessary to sustain the tempo of infrastructural development in the state. Also, contractors had complained of the inflationary tendencies of building materials, if the additional works introduced on the projects must continue.

The projects, include Phase I and Phase II of Flood Control Measures in Uwvie and Effurun, whose values were reviewed from of the contract from N7.46 billion to N8.4 billion and from N7.24 billion to N9.06 billion, respectively. Others are: The construction work on the flood control channel by St Patrick’s College, West End Secondary School, Uche Medua Ugeh Close to Amilimocha Stream in Asaba was reviewed upwards from N3.20 billion to N5.68 billion. Also reviewed was the Sector C2 of the Ughelli- Asaba dual carriageway, which went up to N13.56 billion from N12.47 billion.

The access road to Federal Housing Estate in Ugboroke in Uwvie Local Government Area reviewed from N525.41 million to N656.45 million, and the Ekuku-Agbor and Obi-Agbor roads contract was reviewed upward, from N1.36 billion to N1.60 billion. The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting said in Asaba, the state capital, the council approved an upward review of the rehabilitation of Onaje Street, Nwanze Street and Kwekeagbo Street by N899.50 million, from N334.99 million to N1.23 billion. He said: “At Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, the construction work at the Faculty of Agriculture got an upward review to the sum of N3.62 billion from initial cost of N1.8 billion, largely due to additional works on the projects and high cost of materials.

“The council also approved the upward review of the contract value for the construction of James Ezechi Street in Okpai in Ndokwa East Local Government Area from the cost of N662.07 million to N799.81 million. “Also approved, is the replacement of Niki Tobi Road with Esanma Grammar School Road in the contract for the construction of Esanma Grammar School Road and Market Road in Bomadi Local Government Area and its re-appraisal from N506.83 million to N706.21 million.”

He said the re-award of a contract for the abandoned construction of Udu Harbour Market in Udu, with 600 lock-up stores, police post, bank, administration office, warehouse, borehole, abattoirs, slaughter ground, cattle ranch, external electrification, three gatehouses, generator and four toilets at a total cost of N2.52 billion, including consultancy fee, was approved. “A fresh approval was given for the construction of internal roads in Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area at the cost of N569.02 million. There is also an approval for a cottage hospital in Ovwor- Olomu, Ughelli South at the cost of N375.92 million,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo: Our system shackles Nigerians from excelling

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

…says national now flowing with bitterness and sadness Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday lamented that the Nigerian system shackles and makes it impossible for Nigerians to excel as they usually do outside the shores of the country. Obasanjo, who cited the examples of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, […]

new sterling bank logo
News

Sterling One Foundation partners NNNGO to support non-profits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling One Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Network of NGOs (NNNGO).   The MoU would see both organisations collaborating to bring development to the doorstep of more Nigerians through crowdsourcing of funds for social development programmes. Giving.ng, the crowd funding platform set up by the Foundation, is at the […]
News

Community policing: Kwara gov inaugurates advisory committee

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee (CPAC) to herald the commencement of the initiative in the state.   Inaugurating the committee yesterday, Governor  AbdulRazaq restated his commitment to making the state inhabitable for criminal elements.   The governor, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, however, added […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica