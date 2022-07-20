Delta approves N30bn for contracts review, over N15bn new projects

The Delta State Government yesterday approved over N20 billion for upward review of over 15 ongoing projects due to the high cost of construction materials and the economic quagmire of the country. The state said the review became necessary to sustain the tempo of infrastructural development in the state. Also, contractors had complained of the inflationary tendencies of building materials, if the additional works introduced on the projects must continue.

The projects, include Phase I and Phase II of Flood Control Measures in Uwvie and Effurun, whose values were reviewed from of the contract from N7.46 billion to N8.4 billion and from N7.24 billion to N9.06 billion, respectively. Others are: The construction work on the flood control channel by St Patrick’s College, West End Secondary School, Uche Medua Ugeh Close to Amilimocha Stream in Asaba was reviewed upwards from N3.20 billion to N5.68 billion. Also reviewed was the Sector C2 of the Ughelli- Asaba dual carriageway, which went up to N13.56 billion from N12.47 billion.

The access road to Federal Housing Estate in Ugboroke in Uwvie Local Government Area reviewed from N525.41 million to N656.45 million, and the Ekuku-Agbor and Obi-Agbor roads contract was reviewed upward, from N1.36 billion to N1.60 billion. The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting said in Asaba, the state capital, the council approved an upward review of the rehabilitation of Onaje Street, Nwanze Street and Kwekeagbo Street by N899.50 million, from N334.99 million to N1.23 billion. He said: “At Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, the construction work at the Faculty of Agriculture got an upward review to the sum of N3.62 billion from initial cost of N1.8 billion, largely due to additional works on the projects and high cost of materials.

“The council also approved the upward review of the contract value for the construction of James Ezechi Street in Okpai in Ndokwa East Local Government Area from the cost of N662.07 million to N799.81 million. “Also approved, is the replacement of Niki Tobi Road with Esanma Grammar School Road in the contract for the construction of Esanma Grammar School Road and Market Road in Bomadi Local Government Area and its re-appraisal from N506.83 million to N706.21 million.”

He said the re-award of a contract for the abandoned construction of Udu Harbour Market in Udu, with 600 lock-up stores, police post, bank, administration office, warehouse, borehole, abattoirs, slaughter ground, cattle ranch, external electrification, three gatehouses, generator and four toilets at a total cost of N2.52 billion, including consultancy fee, was approved. “A fresh approval was given for the construction of internal roads in Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area at the cost of N569.02 million. There is also an approval for a cottage hospital in Ovwor- Olomu, Ughelli South at the cost of N375.92 million,” he said.

