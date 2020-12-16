News

Delta approves payment of bursary for 2019/2020 session

The Delta State government has approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state’s origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

 

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Asaba, said the payment would commence before the end of the week. He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the hardship in the country was a further demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to human capital development in the state.

 

Aniagwu further urged Delta students to take advantage of the bursary to improve on their studies and continue to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they may be studying.

 

While commending the leadership of the Delta State students’ community for identifying with the many people-oriented programmes of the Governor Okowa administration, Aniagwu assured the students that the administration would continue to pay priority attention to the improvement of infrastructure in all institutions of learning as well as welfare of students.

