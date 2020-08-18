Delta: Asaba Airport reopens as Aero resumes flight operations

The Asaba International Airport yesterday resumed operations with the arrival of Aero Contractors flight from Abuja.

The flight, which is a Q300 Dash 8 with Registration No 5N – BJO, touched down at the Asaba Airport at exactly 11.52a.m with Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on board.

The Commissioner, who described the commencement of flight operations by Aero Contractors as one of the rewards of the development efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the arrival of the airline was a testimony that the investment made by the state government to upgrade facilities at the airport was well made.

While adding that there were prospects for other airlines to join and increase the flight operations and options to and from Asaba, Aniagwu, noted: “The arrival of Aero Contractors at the airport is a good omen for flight users in the state because it will give air travellers more flight options.

