Delta Assembly approves Okowa's request for N20bn credit facility

The Delta State House of Assembly yesterday approved a request for a N20 billion credit facility from Fidelity Bank Plc, sent to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The governor’s request was contained in a letter read during the plenary of the Assembly in Asaba by the Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori. According to the governor’s letter, the credit facility is to finance the state government’s investment of five per cent equity in UTM offshore Limited Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Project. The project is under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) real sector support fund/differentiated cash reserve requirement window. Consequently, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Ferguson Onwo, moved a motion for the approval of the request. The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by the member representing Warri South West constituency, Mr Dennis Guwor. Similarly, the House, also at yesterday’s plenary, received a letter on a Bill for a Law to repeal the Delta State Passengers Welfare Scheme Law, 2002.

 

News

Former Mali President Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Malian president Amadou Toumani Toure, who won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms before being toppled by a military coup in 2012, has died at the age of 72, an aide said on Tuesday. Toure’s life, in many ways, symbolised the stop-start nature of democracy in Mali, where his successor Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was […]
News

SERAP heads to court over FG’s Twitter ban

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has disclosed that it will be taking the Nigerian government to court for suspending the activities of social media giant, Twitter in Nigeria. SERAP, in a statement made available to the media on Friday, revealed that it will be suing the federal authorities adding that the suspension was […]
News

I didn’t purchase house for my son in Abuja –Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Muhammad Kabir

T he Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said he did not buy any house for his son in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The rebuttal of the AGF was sequel to a report by an online news portal that he had bought a N300 million property […]

