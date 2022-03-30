Delta Assembly approves Okowa’s request for N20bn credit facility

The Delta State House of Assembly yesterday approved a request for a N20 billion credit facility from Fidelity Bank Plc, sent to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The governor’s request was contained in a letter read during the plenary of the Assembly in Asaba by the Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori. According to the governor’s letter, the credit facility is to finance the state government’s investment of five per cent equity in UTM offshore Limited Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Project. The project is under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) real sector support fund/differentiated cash reserve requirement window. Consequently, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Ferguson Onwo, moved a motion for the approval of the request. The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by the member representing Warri South West constituency, Mr Dennis Guwor. Similarly, the House, also at yesterday’s plenary, received a letter on a Bill for a Law to repeal the Delta State Passengers Welfare Scheme Law, 2002.
