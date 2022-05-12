News

Delta Assembly aspirant promises positive transformation

A House of Assembly aspirant in Delta State, Mr. Taju Isichei, has said that he would pursue programmes and legislations that will bring about rapid development into Oshimili South constituency, if elected. Isichei made the promise yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Asaba, the state capital, where also pledged that his programmes would be geared toward changing the narrative of the constituency, especially achieving industrial growth in Asaba. Besides, he said that he would work with the state government to attract local and foreign investors to establish industries in the state capital, even as Isichei added that Asaba, with its ever-increasing population, deserved a more pragmatic approach to tackle the problem of unemployment. While stating that establishing factories and industries in the city will help in reducing the unemployment rate in the state, the aspirant said: “Oshimili South Local Government Area as the host of the state capital deserves the best of what the government can offer in terms of development.”

 

News

Ohanaeze felicitates with ex-Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi @92

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociopolitical organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has felicitated with elder statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, as he marked his 92nd birthday. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Ambassador George Obiozor, President- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the group described Amechi as a quintessential Igbo titan, […]
News

Kalu hails Emir of Ilorin, Sulu- Gambari on silver jubilee celebration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 25th anniversary on the throne. Describing the Emir as a highly detribalised Nigerian, Kalu, who is the Dan Galadima of Ilorin, commended […]
News Top Stories

Inflation’s sending more Nigerians into poverty

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

It is no longer news that Nigeria inflation rose to 15:78 per cent in December, the highest in 34 months.   But worthy to note is that the standard of living of the ordinary Nigerian which has been depreciating in the last five years peaked at over 50 per cent of 2015 standards.   Coming […]

