Delta Assembly aspirant promises positive transformation

A House of Assembly aspirant in Delta State, Mr. Taju Isichei, has said that he would pursue programmes and legislations that will bring about rapid development into Oshimili South constituency, if elected. Isichei made the promise yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Asaba, the state capital, where also pledged that his programmes would be geared toward changing the narrative of the constituency, especially achieving industrial growth in Asaba. Besides, he said that he would work with the state government to attract local and foreign investors to establish industries in the state capital, even as Isichei added that Asaba, with its ever-increasing population, deserved a more pragmatic approach to tackle the problem of unemployment. While stating that establishing factories and industries in the city will help in reducing the unemployment rate in the state, the aspirant said: “Oshimili South Local Government Area as the host of the state capital deserves the best of what the government can offer in terms of development.”

