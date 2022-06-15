News Top Stories

Delta Assembly hails Okowa’s respect for separation of powers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The Delta State House of Assembly has pledged its support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, praising him for his government’s respect for the separation of powers, accountability and transparency. The Speaker, who doubles as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election, Sheriff Oborevwori, attributed the success stories of the 7th Assembly to the political will of the governor to deliver on people-oriented projects.

 

He said the Assembly has over the years scrutinized all requests from the executive arm of government and ensured the passage of realistic bills and budgets.

 

According to him, they took some legislative actions to grant requests for infrastructure development, empowerment schemes for youths and women, free maternal health, free basic and secondary education, peace and security. Oborevwori said: “We received a total of 25 bills –15 Executive Bills and 10 Private Members’ Bills. 21 were passed.”

 

He added: “We could not have achieved this feat without the support of Governor Okowa. Today, the state is among the first states that operate financial autonomy in the three arms of government.

 

“His respect for the doctrine of separation of powers among the three arms of government has resulted in economic growth, job cre-ation, infrastructure development, peace and security in the state.”

 

He said members attended leadership training at the Moller Institute, Churchill College, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom for quality of work output in the House.

 

He said the Delta State University (Amendment) Law 2021, Delta State Audit Law 2021, Delta State House of Assembly Service (Establishment) Law,2021, Delta State Printing and Publishing Corporation (Amendment) Law 2021, Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law 2021, the Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law 2021, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021, and 15 others were passed and signed into law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Van Taylor Reflects On His Mission To Eradicate Poverty In Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some businesspeople desire success and wealth for their personal gain. In contrast, others take their fortunes and use them to make positive changes in the world. Philanthropists have been actively campaigning to make the world a better place for centuries. Today, philanthropy is viewed as one of the most laudable endeavors a wealthy person can […]
News

Canadian man sentenced to six years for attack on PM’s home

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Canadian man who drove with five loaded firearms through the gates of the wooded estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives, planning to confront the leader, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday. Corey Hurren, 46, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges related to the July incident at the Ottawa […]
News Top Stories

£2.55bn fraud: S’Court to hear Union Bank, CBN, Petrol Union’s case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oil firm’s directors’ criminal case continues   The Supreme Court will, tomorrow, continue its hearing in the case involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and an oil and gas company, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited (Petro Union), over an alleged £2.550 billion fraud.   Findings revealed that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica