Delta Assembly hails Okowa’s respect for separation of powers

The Delta State House of Assembly has pledged its support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, praising him for his government’s respect for the separation of powers, accountability and transparency. The Speaker, who doubles as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election, Sheriff Oborevwori, attributed the success stories of the 7th Assembly to the political will of the governor to deliver on people-oriented projects.

He said the Assembly has over the years scrutinized all requests from the executive arm of government and ensured the passage of realistic bills and budgets.

According to him, they took some legislative actions to grant requests for infrastructure development, empowerment schemes for youths and women, free maternal health, free basic and secondary education, peace and security. Oborevwori said: “We received a total of 25 bills –15 Executive Bills and 10 Private Members’ Bills. 21 were passed.”

He added: “We could not have achieved this feat without the support of Governor Okowa. Today, the state is among the first states that operate financial autonomy in the three arms of government.

“His respect for the doctrine of separation of powers among the three arms of government has resulted in economic growth, job cre-ation, infrastructure development, peace and security in the state.”

He said members attended leadership training at the Moller Institute, Churchill College, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom for quality of work output in the House.

He said the Delta State University (Amendment) Law 2021, Delta State Audit Law 2021, Delta State House of Assembly Service (Establishment) Law,2021, Delta State Printing and Publishing Corporation (Amendment) Law 2021, Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law 2021, the Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law 2021, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021, and 15 others were passed and signed into law.

