Delta Assembly passes bill regulating wooden boats

The Delta House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for a law to regulate the manufacture and use of wooden boats in the state. This was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Special Bills at plenary. Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Pat Ajudua, said the bill was referred to the committee on Tuesday after its second reading for further legislative scrutiny and analysis. “This mandate was received with an order to report back on Wednesday, January 26. “The committee swung into action immediately after plenary in order to bring this assignment to fruition.

“The committee considered the provision of schedule IV, item 1, paragraph (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) vis-à-vis the bill. “The committee further scrutinised the bill clause by clause from the long title to the last clause,” she said. On the details of the bill, Ajudua said the bill when assented to the state governor would ensure that all manufacturers and operators or users of wooden boats were registered with the State Directorate of Transport.

 

