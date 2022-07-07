Delta Assembly passes Development, Property Authority Bill

The Delta State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022. The passage followed a motion for the suspension of Order 12, Rule 82, 83 of the House by the House Majority Leader, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, during plenary in Asaba, the state capital. Onwo said: “I hereby move a motion for the suspension of Order 12, Rule 82 and 83 to enable the House to take the third reading and passage of the Delta State Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022. The motion, seconded by Hon. Shedrack Rapu, representing Oshimili South Constituency, wasunanimouslyadopted by the House, when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori. The bill seeks, it was learnt, is to foster and pro-mote property development in the state; and also seeks to increase the availability of different types of dwelling houses for sale or acquisition by members of the public and schools, among others. The speaker, in his remarks on the bill, said: “My dear colleagues, I congratulate you all for the successful passage of this bill. By virtue of this repeal and re-enactment, the House has addressed the mischief associated with the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Law, 1960.
