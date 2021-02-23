Delta: Bank manager’s abductors demand N100m

Abductors of a manager of a new generation bank in Warri, Delta State, have demanded a N100 million ransom to release her unhurt.

The victim, simply identified as Mrs. Okolo, was abducted on the popular Airport Road after purchasing a few things at a supermarket at Effurun in the Uvwie Local Government Area. A family source said in Warri yesterday that the victim had been in the den of kidnappers for two weeks.

The source said the incident was reported to the police at the Ugborikoko Police Station in Effurun but nothing was done. According to the source, the kidnappers opened discussions with the family but their demand was unrealistic. The source said since the family had no financial muscle to raise N100 million and all entreaties to have her released unconditionally had fallen on the deaf ears of her abductors, the family might resign to fate.

