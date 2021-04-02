Delta bank robbery: Vigilante chair, inspector’s bodies found inside bush

Death toll in the robbery attack on a first generation bank at Issele-Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has risen to six with the discovery of bodies of a police inspector and leader of a vigilance group. Bodies of the Chairman of the Anioma Security Watch (ASW), Mr. Sunday Mordi, and a police inspector, who engaged the robbers in a gun battle, have been found in a nearby bush at Issele-Uku.

The chairman, who doubled as the head of the vigilantes in the area, was reportedly invited by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) to mobilise his men against the robbers. The discovery of the bodies has increased the death toll to six from the initial four. The DPO allegedly called Sunday after the robbers had a stopover at the police station to announce their arrival in the town.

Sunday’s son, Isaac Mordi, a student of the Bible College in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday at Issele-Uku said his father was preparing to eat when the DPO called him on the phone. “He abandoned his meal and dashed out of the house to join the police van that was chasing the criminals. I saw his going but he never returned,” Isaac said.

The victim’s son said he would not be able to return to the school because he had no other helper apart from his late father. A source said Sunday’s skull was ripped off with bullets by the robbers while the inspector was shot in the chest.

The source said the victims engaged the robbers in a shootout inside the bush after the criminals jumped down from their operational vehicles and headed for the bush. Another source, who said the criminals were area boys, explained that the incessant robbery attacks on the particular bank in the town might not be unconnected with the grievances against the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the bank who “may have incurred the wrath of the boys by not engaging them meaningfully with his wealth”.

