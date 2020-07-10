Delta builds 4.6km drainage to tackle perennial flooding

Flooded communities in Okpanam, a nearby settlement to Asaba, the Delta State capital, would soon heave a sigh of relief from perennial flooding as the state government has commenced a 4.6km storm water drainage to channel the menace.

The area was within the Asaba Capital Development Territory.

At the inspection of the project yesterday, Commissioner for Works, Olorogun James Augoye, supported by his counterpart in Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said 2.9km of the road had been done by the contractor and that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

He said 15 adjoining roads of about 3.3km were also being constructed to help reduce the movement of sand, which he said usually blocks the drains along Okpanam during heavy rainfall.

He explained that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa awarded the project on June 27, 2019 and the contractor moved to site to reduce the volume of erosion sacking the Police Command Headquarters, and the Delta Broadcasting Station (DBS).

He said, “About 50 per cent of the compensation for houses marked for demolition has been paid. The 50 per cent will be paid after an assessment by an estate valuer. With this drainage, we have been able to reduce the volume of water going into Asaba.”

The commissioner maintained that no compensation would be paid for houses without government approval or built on natural waterways.

Aniagwu said the state government will not slow down on project execution on account of the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are desirous of building a stronger Delta with these infrastructure, and we are also desirous of saving these houses and homes that would have been affected by flood in due course.

