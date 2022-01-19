Many corps members are drug addicts
Delta campaigns, renounces hard drug intake, abuse

The campaign against hard drugs intake in Sapele, a town in Delta State yesterday recorded a resounding success as hundreds of teenagers and youths renounced the abuse and intake of hard drugs. This came after over 20 youths were reported to have died of drug-induced cult activities in the locality. The Coordinator and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Works, Mrs Pally Eghove, however, advised the youths to desist from hard drugs intake.

 

