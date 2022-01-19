Delta campaigns, renounces hard drug intake, abuse

The campaign against hard drugs intake in Sapele, a town in Delta State yesterday recorded a resounding success as hundreds of teenagers and youths renounced the abuse and intake of hard drugs. This came after over 20 youths were reported to have died of drug-induced cult activities in the locality. The Coordinator and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Works, Mrs Pally Eghove, however, advised the youths to desist from hard drugs intake.
Nigeria, Iran to partner on automobile, agric supply
Caleb Onwe Abuja The Federal Government yesterday said it appreciated the progress made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in areas of assembling of automobiles, importation of tractors and agricultural equipment and would welcome a partnership with the country. The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator, Dr. George Akume, disclosed this […]
£2.5bn judgement sum: Supreme Court reserves ruling in Union Bank’s appeal
The Supreme Court has reserved ruling in the appeal lodged by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc against a £2.159 billion judgement obtained by an oil and gas firm, Petro Union Ltd. At yesterday’s proceedings, the apex court’s panel of Justices, led by Justice Dattijo-Muhammad, heard the application by Union Bank seeking leave to appeal the […]
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos rail projects to be operational by 2023
Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday assured Lagosians that the rail projects would become operational by 2023, saying that contractors are working to ensure the projects are delivered on record time. The governor also hinted that engineering students from both federal and state-owned higher institutions would begin to learn practical experience from […]
