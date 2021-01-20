Metro & Crime

Delta Christmas light electrocutes 35-year-old man

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A 35-year-old man was yesterday electrocuted by the Christmas decoration light mounted by the Delta State government along popular streets in Asaba, the state capital. The victim, identified as Jaja, was said to have been engaged by the contractor of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency on beautification exercise to dismantle the decoration trees and animations but met his untimely death. He was electrocuted on Okpanam Road, shortly after the Asaba Shopping Mall (Shoprite). Jaja died on the spot.

A witness, who identified himself simply as Chinedu, said the victim was taken unawares when one of the cables of the streetlight poles fell and killed him. He said: “Jaja climbed the streetlight pole with an iron-fabricated ladder. One of the wires suddenly fell and touched the ladder he was standing on. That was how he was electrocuted.” The streetlights were disconnected from the generator used by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2015 by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and connected to the National Grid. Chinedu said the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) suddenly energised the transformer powering the area. He said the disconnection crew could not rescue Jaja but watched him from afar. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the case had not been reported to any of the police divisions in Asaba.

