Delta coasts home as National Sports Festival ends today

Ogun, Oyo, others apprehensive over new host

Host of the about to end National Sports Festival, Delta State, has proved to be the team to beat as the state is all but confirmed as the winner of the 21st edition of Nigeria’s Olympics. The competition, which will come to an end on Saturday, December 10 (today) at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, has seen Delta State leading with over 270 medals after amassing 146 gold, 78 silver and 51 bronze medals as at the time of going to press. Occupying the second position on the table is Bayelsa with Edo and Lagos tagging behind in third and fourth position.

Teams Ogun and Oyo which were formerly occuping the 2nd and 3rd positions with 25 medals each on day 5 have now plunged to 6th and 5th place rankings respectively. The records shows Team Rivers occupying the 7th position with 72 medals (9 gold, 20 silver, 43 bronze) Imo – 8th with 25 medals (9 gold, 3 silver, 13 bronze); Abia – 9th with 27 medals (8 gold, 4 silver, 15 bronze) and Kano – 10th position with 38 medals (6 gold, 15 silver, 17 bronze). Down the medal table are Teams Adamawa and Gombe with one bronze medal each, while Team Zamfara is yet to register any medal.

Meanwhile, about six states are fighting for the hosting right of the next NSF in the next two years with Ogun and Oyo State leading the pack. Speaking with our correspondent, the former commissioner for sports in Ogun State and the CEO of the Marketing Company for the current Asaba 2022, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade, is optimistic of Ogun State taking the hosting right for the next festival as he promised to make it a festival to remember if the state wins the right.

 

