Delta community declares ‘no retreat, no surrender protest’ against Agip

Idheze community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has vowed to continue to disrupt all forms of oil exploration activities by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC) over what they described as “gross neglect of its host community.”

Women and youths in the community, who had since Tuesday, July 6 been protesting, again trooped out yesterday to barricade the road leading to the oil wells operated by the oil giant.

They vowed that they would not stop demanding for the strict adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the company with their community, even as the people said workers would not be allowed to have access to the premises of the company until their demands were met.

According to them, there is no amount of rain or scorching sun that would make them renege on their protest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...