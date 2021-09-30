Delta community decries alleged plan to relocate teaching hospital

Members of Oghara community in Delta State have called the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to use his good office to avert the rumour and forestall any move to relocate the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) from Oghara to Warri. The call was made yesterday by Oghara Elite Forum (OEF), a foremost socio-political group in Oghara Kingdom in a statement signed by the President General and Secretary General of the Forum, Joseph Ogunje and Mr. Tedman Odugo, which copies were made available to journalists in Warri. The group noted with dismay the deliberate neglect of the health facility, giving credence to the rumoured move to relocate for the community, even as it appealed to former Governor James Onanefe Ibori and a notable son of Oghara Kingdom, who worked for the establishment of the Teaching Hospital in the community during his tenure as governor of the state to ensure that the health facility was not relocated from Oghara. But, when contacted for the government’s reaction, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Ifeajika Olisa, who spoke on phone, noted that the government had no such plans to relocate the teaching hospital from Oghara. Olisa said: “How will the Delta State Government ever think of relocating the teaching hospital from Oghara? The government has done and is still doing massive infrastructural development in the teaching hospital
