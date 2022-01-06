Delta community leader advocates leadership institution for women

A foremost community leader in Igbodo, Mr. Johnson Ogana, has stressed the need for women to have an effective leadership institution designed to promote their emancipation and enhance their welfare. This was as he also stressed the need for women to take their rightful place in the scheme of society and national development. Ogana stated this during the celebration of his mother, the oldest woman (ADA) of Umu-Igbeje in Idumu-Obior Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. Ogana, who recalled that since 50 years ago, no woman in the community had taken the Ada title while still alive, added that the customs and tradition of the people demands that whether dead or alive the title must be taken, hence the need to perform it for their mother now that she was still alive.

