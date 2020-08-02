Delta community leaders threaten to cripple oil production

The leaders of Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, have protested against the alleged deliberate and continued Federal Government’s marginalization of the oil-rich kingdom, and threatened to cripple oil production in the area.

In an open protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Igere Williams and 12 others, said that Ogulagha Kingdom is one of the highest producer of crude oil in Nigeria, and made up of 30 major communities, several satellite villages under the rulership of His Royal Majesty King Joseph Timiyan JP.

They lamented that Ogulagha Kingdom has not benefited in any way or through development projects from the Federal Government despite their huge and overwhelming contribution to the growth of the Nigeria economy.

‘’In Ogulagha Kingdom, SPDC operates Forcados Tank Farm and Oil Terminal, Crude Oil Export Loading Platform, South Bank Flow station, Yokiri Crude Oil Flow station, Yokiri Gas Lift Flow station, North Bank Flow station, North Bank Gas Station, Estuary Oil Flow stationsI and II, Afremor A and B Flow station which consist of 56 oil clusters and more than 250 oil wells and 30 gas reservoirs’’.

‘’Other multinationals and indigenous firms in Ogulagha Kingdom are Agip, Chevron, Britannia-U, SNEPCO, Oando Plc, operating facilities such as Beniboye Crude Oil Flowstation (20) oil wells; MEJI Oil Flowstation ( 100) oil wells; AJAPA Floating Crude Oil Flowstation ( 20) oil wells; Bonga Oilfield, OML118, ( 202,000 barrels) daily crude oil production; Akpo Marginal Field ( 5) oil wells.

These companies and their facilities have been on the land of Ogulagha Kingdom for several years and would be there for a long time to come.”

The leaders also frowned at the sidelining of Ogulagha indigenes in the 2020 proposed sale of marginal fields by Department of Petroleum Resources and demanded that their indigenes who are investors must be given the Right of First Refusal in the bidding process, as Ogulagha Kingdom will not concede any marginal field to non indigenes.

Like this: Like Loading...