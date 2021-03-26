Metro & Crime

Delta community protests over boundary dispute

Hundreds of residents of Ewulu in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday barricaded the ever-busy Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway. They were protesting over a boundary crisis between them and their neighbours at Ogwashi- Uku town. For hours, there was gridlock on the expressway as the protesters, comprising aged mothers and their husbands, displayed branches of trees and placards with various inscriptions.

Rhey called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the dispute before it escalated into a bloodbath. Some of the placards read: “Gov Okowa, where are you?” “Ewulu will no longer guarantee peace and order,” “Obi Onyeweuwa lead the fight now,” “Stop surveying Iyi-Otu farmland,” “Obi Ogwashi-Uku call your subjects to order,” “Delta government – Aniocha South council rescue Ewulu from land speculators,” and “Enough is enough.”

They alleged that land grabbers, mainly from Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, had trespassed into the ancestral land of Ewulu Kingdom and were using heavy duty machines to bulldoze hectares of the land with over 50 militant youths. The President-General of Ewulu Kingdom, Comrade Uche Aboh, said the letter that was written to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku for peace-accord did not yield a positive result. He said the record of traditional stones, which had served as the boundary between the two towns for decades, was still sacrosanct.

