Delta: Court remands 4 college staff over N32m fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has remanded no fewer than four members of staff of the College of Education, Warri over alleged disappearance of N32 million from the coffers of the institution.

They were allegedly to have converted the missing money, belonging to the Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, to their personal use. The accused persons are, Afure Anomioghene Joe, Monica Ossai, Akpiten Natty Onyisi and Okeleza Isaac. The accused members of staff were arraigned by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Emeka Nwite on a 16-count charge for defrauding the cooperative society.

The charges read: “That you Afure Anomioghene Joe being the President of College of Education, Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society; Monica Ossai being Treasurer, College of Education, Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society; Okeleza Isaac being Financial Secretary, College of Education, Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society on or about 1st June 2012, in Warri committed this offence. “Out of the missing money, N2 million was allegedly transferred from the Union Bank account of the group in Warri to the First Bank account, being operated by Mukoro Samuel, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3)of the same Act.”

