Delta: Court voids N3bn suit against governorship hopeful, Gbagi

A high court sitting at Effurun in Delta State has dismissed a N3 billion infringement suit filed against a 2023 governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, over wishy-washy application. The suit sought, among other prayers, the enforcement of fundamental rights of the applicant, Okiemute Diaghwarhe.

Gbagi was accused of stripping his hotel workers naked over a missing N5,000 and was dragged to court on October 5, 2020 in an originating motion on notice. But, the Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Z. Dolor, said the suit No EHC/FHR/79/2020, lacks the driving principles of the fundamental rights enforcement regime in Nigeria, and dismissed it for lack of merit. He noted that although spirit behind principles of such enforcement may be liberal, they are nevertheless, by no means laissez faire or wishy-washy.

The Judge also said that it had become frequent in human rights cases that applicants succumb to the temptation to be dramatic and sensational, and hence in so much hurry to go to court and thereby fail to watch their back or do more of homework. He added: “For a three billion naira suit, I think the applicant did too little and should have been more painstaking, more clinical and intentional in her approach to the case; after all, time does not really run against an intending applicant in fundamental rights actions.”

