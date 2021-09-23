Metro & Crime

Delta CP orders Area Commanders, DPOs, others to raid black spots

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has directed all Area Commanders, DPOS as well as Tactical Commanders to embark on serious raid of criminal hideouts and constant visibility with a view to nip in the bud criminal activities.

The Commissioner made the call in a statement signed by DSP Edafe Bright, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and made available to journalists, he called on members of the public to be law abiding to make policing much more easier. The Commissioner also assured members of the public that efforts currently being put in place to ensure peace and security will be sustained. CP. Ali disclosed that in the fight against crime and criminality, the command has recorded some successes that include the arrest of a dare devil armed robber by the ‘A’ Division Police in Warri and arrest of a suspected cultist in a raid on some black spots in Koko, Oghara and Sapele areas.

