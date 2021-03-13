Metro & Crime

Delta: Decomposed bodies of two children recovered in abandoned vehicle

…as police seize cocaine, India hemp from suspects

Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Delta State have discovered two decomposing bodies of teenagers in an abandoned vehicle in the Abraka area of the state.
The decomposing bodies of the children, who are between the ages of 7 and 10 years, were found in an abandoned Honda Vehicle with registration number AG 815 BKW parked at the house of one  Aghogho Toyo, 35.
The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abraka, CSP Aliyu Shaba led his operatives to the scene and evacuated the decomposing bodies.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright in a statement Saturday said the deceased were identified as Kelvin Izakpa (10) and Fega Izakpa (7) both were said to be the children of one late Meschach Izakpa.
Bright said the Children were living with their mother before she disappeared, while the remains of the children had been handed over to their family members for burial and the owner of the vehicle arrested and the vehicle impounded as investigation is ongoing in the matter.
And in a related development, three suspected drug peddlers have also been arrested in the Warri area of the state.
The suspects, identified as Monday Ofomukoro, Prince Akpojaro and Goodday Doutimiareye, were said to have been arrested during a raid of black spots where 50 wraps and two other unwrapped stones of illicit drugs, suspected to be cocaine, were recovered from them.
Meanwhile, one Ebi Anda, a suspected cultist was also arrested by police operatives attached to the Warri Division, during a raid of black spots at Panapina by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) area in Warri.

Reporter

