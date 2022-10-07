News

Delta decries deplorable state of federal roads

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The Delta State government has decried the deplorable state of some federal roads in the state and called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the situation. Addressing a news conference in Asaba recently, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the deplorable state of federal roads across the country justified calls for devolution of power in the polity. Aniagwu, who was with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said that the state government had spent enormous resources on interventions on federal roads but pointed out that some others had become dilapidated, without attention from the Federal Government.

He stressed that devolving power to component units would provide them more funds to undertake the task of infrastructural development of the states, including roads, that seemed to have overwhelmed the Federal Government. “We have continued to intervene on federal roads in the state since 2015, and some of you have had cause to accompany us on inspection of these federal roads.

“You also know that we have intervened three times on the Eku-Agbor- Uromi road which is also a federal road. “Not long ago, we wanted to start another intervention on the road but the Federal Government said the road has been awarded to a contractor and that made it very difficult for us to do what we needed to do,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

US Special Forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Kill six of the seven kidnappers   An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighbouring Nigeria, officials told ABC News early Saturday. The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before […]
News

DHQ: How credible intels helped troops to rescue 344 abducted schoolboys

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji effected the rescue of 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, through credible intelligence. New Telegraph recalls that the military, through the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche had, on Wednesday, promised to rescue the kidnapped […]
News Top Stories

APC CECPC CHAIR: Buhari told Bello to take over, says El-Rufai

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…has support of 19 APC govs …President picked Nat’l Chair from N’Central, demands reconstitution of c’ttees, says March 26 convention date sacrosanct Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in support of the Governor Sani Bello-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica